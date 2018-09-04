PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Days of Minsk to be held in St. Petersburg next week

A roadmap on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation will be signed for the next three years.

In addition to business forums and exhibitions with participation of forty industrial enterprises of Minsk, cultural and sporting events will be held.

Among the projects implemented between the cities, a separate place is occupied by the construction of a St. Petersburg quarter in Minsk and a Minsk quarter in St. Petersburg.

