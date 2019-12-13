PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Share of dollar in global settlements decreases

The share of the dollar in global settlements through SWIFT has again decreased. According to the results of February it amounted to 46.56 % - this is the minimum since July 2023.

Over the month the specific weight of the "American" decreased by 0.08%, while it remained the most demanded currency in the world.

The share of the second most popular currency - euro - increased by 0.23% and amounted to 23.25%. At the same time, it has been fluctuating near its historical minimum since August.

