3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Roadmap for cooperation sign by governors of Minsk and Arkhangelsk regions
Increasing the volume of supplies and development of new ways for effective work of business. The roadmap for cooperation between Minsk and Arkhangelsk regions was signed by governors Alexander Turchin and Alexander Tsybulsky on April 23.
The agreement provides for active cooperation in various spheres. The focus is primarily on industry. The Russian side is interested in supplies of Belarusian machinery (including road and municipal equipment from Amkodor and dump trucks BELAZ). There is a special interest in special equipment of the Borisov enterprise POZHSNAB. Tourism is a separate point for cooperation development.
Denis Kurlenko, deputy chairman of the Minsk Regional Executive Committee:
There is probably no one closer to Belarusians than the brotherly Russian people. And not only in the humanitarian sphere, but in all areas of our interaction, including economic development. Here we discussed the prospects of cooperation in the supply of fire-fighting equipment from POZHSNAB. This equipment is not subject to corrosion and can be used in sea water.
More than $36 million - this is the result of last year's trade turnover between Minsk and Arkhangelsk regions in figures. At the same time, the export of Belarusian goods to this region of Russia increased more than 4 times. This year, after the signing of the agreement, these figures are planned to increase.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All