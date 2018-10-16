3.42 RUB
Environmentally friendly products in great demand in Belarus
The owner of one of the farms in Smorgon district decided to start his own production of environmentally friendly products and was the first farmer in the country to receive a European certificate. Only organic fertilizers are used in such fields, weeding is exclusively manual. This means that vegetables do not contain allergens and are suitable for preparing food for infants. In general, organic farming is only emerging in the country, but thanks to the support of the state it can get up to 10% of the market in the coming years.
The state pays much attention to this area of agriculture. The law on organic farming is currently under consideration by the parliament. The document will support and protect eco-producers, as well as help them enter the markets of neighboring countries.
