Exclusive interview of Chairman of Board of Sberbank Herman Gref
Sberbank intends to increase the amount of investment in our country.
This was agreed in the Palace of Independence, where the President discussed cooperation with the head of the largest Russian bank. Over the past 8 years, this financial structure has directly invested $ 4 billion in our country. The figure may increase significantly, in particular, due to the export of Belarusian goods and investments in the development of engineering, energy and mining. Investments will be made in the construction sphere. For example, last year the bank bought the long-term construction near the Belarusian Circus.
The portfolio of projects is much broader. The Chairman of the Russian bank gave us an exclusive interview.
