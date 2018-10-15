Electronic certification of food to protect markets of Belarus and Russia from counterfeit

The results of the V Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia, which took place in Mogilev last week, were summed up in the Minsk-Moscow teleconference format. More than 30 agreements were signed in various fields from engineering to agriculture. The amount of contracts amounted to more than 500 million dollars. Food balances for the supply of Belarusian food products to the Russian market have been signed. Belarus will reduce the supply of milk powder but will increase the delivery of finished products: milk, kefir, yogurt and cheese. The protection of the markets of the two countries from counterfeit was discussed today. Electronic certification of products that is being implemented in two countries will help.