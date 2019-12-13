3.42 RUB
EU lifts sanctions against Belshina
The EU has lifted sanctions against the enterprise Belshina. This follows from the published decision of the court. Also, the Council of the European Union was obliged to pay court costs. A Bobruisk –based enterprise was included in the sanctions list at the end of 2021. In March 2022 Belshina attempted to challenge the decision. As a result, the state-owned company managed to win the lawsuit.
