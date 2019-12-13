PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

EU lifts sanctions against Belshina

The EU has lifted sanctions against the enterprise Belshina. This follows from the published decision of the court. Also, the Council of the European Union was obliged to pay court costs. A Bobruisk –based enterprise was included in the sanctions list at the end of 2021. In March 2022 Belshina attempted to challenge the decision. As a result, the state-owned company managed to win the lawsuit.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All