Eurasian Economic Forum held in Bishkek

More than two and a half thousand participants from 15 countries came to Bishkek for the Eurasian Economic Forum. The most important issues of Eurasian integration development will be discussed together, in the offline format by industrialists, businessmen, economic experts, members of the governments, the leadership of the Eurasian Economic Commission. The forum will be held as the first of its kind event. The agenda includes prospects of integration in the era of global changes, issues of financial development, revitalization in energy and transport, industrial cooperation. The management of the whole range of problems in cooperation of the "five" countries, their soonest solution will allow to ensure the growth and development of economies of the member states. In addition, it is planned to sign a number of documents in various fields.