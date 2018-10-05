EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Factory for growing champignons on industrial scale opened in Schuchin

An investment project of 10 million Belarusian rubles has the stimated production capacity of 2200 tons of mushrooms per year. More than 90% of production is planned to be exported to Russia. The whole process at the factory is automated. The new complex gave the district center about 100 new jobs. Next year, a similar building may appear next door, which will double the capacity of the enterprise and create about a hundred more jobs.

