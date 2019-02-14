3.39 RUB
French delegation arrives in Minsk to establish contacts with partners
Despite the difficult situation, Paris expects an increase in tourist flow from Belarus. The French delegation arrived in Minsk to establish contacts with partners. Representatives of the Fifth Republic commented on how tourists should behave during regular Saturday rallies.
The French delegation includes representatives of the travel industry, hotels, museums, the entertainment industry, shopping and perfumery. The event was attended by tour operators and agencies.
