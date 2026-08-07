Clear regulation of electronic commerce, mutual recognition of academic degrees, and the formation of a common financial market. The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has concluded in Kyrgyzstan. A number of agreements were signed, and the heads of government of the “five” discussed further deepening of cooperation. As Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin noted, now is not the time for disunity or withdrawing into the shell of purely national interests.

EAEU — a Global Player That Commands Respect

Fourteen percent of the world’s landmass and a population of nearly 186 million people. The EAEU is confidently positioning itself as a major and independent center of power in a multipolar world. Yes, each member state has its own interests and principles, but everyone understands: what is needed here is not competition on the principle of “who is the boss,” but cooperation on the principle of “who added more value to the common product.” Only then will the EAEU become a global player that is taken seriously.

Gaps in the Financing Mechanism for Joint Industrial Projects

The Intergovernmental Council is not a club for exchanging pleasantries. It is a working platform where problems are solved. Here is a clear example from the Belarusian prime minister: since July 2024 a mechanism for financing joint industrial cooperation projects has been in effect. Two years of practical application have shown that the instrument has not fully worked. That means there are gaps in the mechanism that need to be eliminated.

Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of Belarus:

“The starting conditions for financing industrial cooperation projects significantly affect the degree to which this stimulating instrument can be used. For example, the requirement that legal entities from at least three EAEU member states participate. Or the requirement that in the event of early termination of a project the return of subsidies to the Eurasian Economic Commission is imposed on the financial organization. The lengthy procedure for reviewing applications does not help attractiveness either. In that time any single Belarusian bank opens dozens of credit lines for investment projects. In fact, over two years only six applications have been approved. And for more than four months six projects have been under consideration.”

Science: Joint Developments and Exchange of Advanced Technologies

There is a common opinion that the EAEU is only about economics. But its engine is science — without it even the richest union will fall apart. Therefore it is important to invest in developments and share advanced technologies with one another.

Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of Belarus:

“We want Eurasian cooperation projects to be innovative, high-tech, and based on digital solutions. Consequently, we need to give the green light to cooperation in the scientific and technical sphere. Clearly, we need collective instruments that stimulate R&D and provide access to advanced technologies.”

The Eurasian project was originally oriented toward trade and economic partnership and cooperation with the outside world. Over the past few years free-trade agreements have been signed with Indonesia, the UAE, Iran, and Mongolia. The more reliable partners — the stronger the common market.

Pavel Utyupin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

“Reduction of customs duties, regulation of various aspects of interaction in foreign trade with our countries and partners. Every agreement was thoroughly studied at the expert level. And accordingly there is a large number of covered product positions where reductions appear for our Belarusian suppliers, creating opportunities to increase competitiveness of supplies to these countries, on the one hand. On the other hand, the reduction of tariff protection, for example on raw materials or certain components, is an additional opportunity for our enterprises to become more competitive and promote our products. Therefore these questions of how we will advance this within the Eurasian Commission were the subject of discussion in parallel with the work being carried out in each country.”

Online Shopping — Uniform Rules for Marketplaces

Following the Intergovernmental Council, three key documents were signed: on electronic commerce — designed to simplify cross-border online trade within the Union.

The agreement on the admission of brokers and dealers will allow financial intermediaries to operate on the exchange platforms of all EAEU countries.

The agreement on mutual recognition of academic titles recognizes scientific degrees and ranks. That is, if you are a Candidate of Sciences in one country of the Union, you are a Candidate of Sciences in the others as well. This opens the way for joint laboratories and the exchange of experience.

Decisions for a More Comfortable Life

The EAEU Intergovernmental Council is taking place at the residence of the President of Kyrgyzstan. The same territory also houses a sanatorium open to everyone. Business people in suits and ordinary vacationers share the same grounds. In other words, big politics takes off the tie and becomes closer to people. After all, what are all these global decisions for? So that our life becomes simpler.