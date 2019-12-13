Government considers main forecast documents of Belarus for 2025 - What prospects await the Belarusian economy?

What prospects await the Belarusian economy? The main forecast documents of the country for the next year have been considered in the government. These are the forecast of socio-economic development, the main directions of monetary policy and the budget-2025. The package of documents is traditional. These are the main indicators of future development, on which everyone is oriented - both the government, and leaders of all levels, and the real sector.

As it was noted, the economy will grow. For GDP they forecast indicators even higher than this year - a little more than 4%. But for this it is necessary to guarantee the growth of exports and investments, to ensure control over inflation.

As for price growth, the government does not remove its obligations to maintain an acceptable level of inflation. At the end of next year it should not exceed 5%.