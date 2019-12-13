PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Golovchenko: Assembly of Belarusian tractors resumes in Cuba

The assembly of Belarusian tractors is resumed in Cuba. This was announced by Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko during a meeting with Prime Minister of Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz, reports BelTA.

"For our part, we are ready to continue supplying Cuba with dried milk, machine-building products, spare parts and other goods in demand. It is very important that we were able to agree on the resumption of production of Belarusian tractors in Cuba. During your visit to Belarus in November 2023, we agreed to sign a roadmap for the resumption of such production. And this agreement was implemented. In addition, the first contracts for the supply of tractor kits to Cuban enterprises have been signed. We are very much looking forward to the success of this project," said Roman Golovchenko.

Cooperation with Cuba in the medical sphere is of great interest for Belarus. "We have been implementing a project to produce medicines of a Cuban company in Belarus for a long time. But we want to deepen the localization of production of these drugs and transfer of relevant technologies. Such discussions are being held between the Ministry of Health of Belarus and the manufacturer. I ask the government of Cuba to support this issue," said the Prime Minister.

