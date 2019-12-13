Golovchenko: Assembly of Belarusian tractors resumes in Cuba

"For our part, we are ready to continue supplying Cuba with dried milk, machine-building products, spare parts and other goods in demand. It is very important that we were able to agree on the resumption of production of Belarusian tractors in Cuba. During your visit to Belarus in November 2023, we agreed to sign a roadmap for the resumption of such production. And this agreement was implemented. In addition, the first contracts for the supply of tractor kits to Cuban enterprises have been signed. We are very much looking forward to the success of this project," said Roman Golovchenko.