Golovchenko: Real income of Belarusians increased by 6.3% in 2023

Real incomes of the population in 2023 increased by 6.3%. This was said by Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko at the meeting of the Council of Ministers with the agenda on the socio-economic development of the republic in 2023, BelTA reports.

As for the results of 2023, the Prime Minister emphasized: "We have managed to solve the most important tasks set by the head of state and provided by the program of socio-economic development of the country. First, the growth of welfare of our citizens has been ensured. Real incomes of the population, i.e. "cleared" from the influence of inflation, grew by 6.3%, while the plan is 104.1%".

During the year, wages grew steadily. "In real terms, wages grew by 11% with the forecast of 104.6%. In nominal terms, it increased by 16.7% and amounted to Br1902 for the year, including Br2271 in December," said the Prime Minister.

As in previous years, support for budgetary employees and low-paid categories of workers was provided. "Pointwise decisions were made to establish additional payments to teachers, doctors, educators, as well as employees of the sports industry, social services and culture. In 2023, more than Br1 billion was allocated for these purposes," the head of the government said.