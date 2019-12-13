3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Golovchenko: External attempts to disorganize Russia-Belarus Union construction fail
More than 90% of the measures for the implementation of 28 joint programs have been implemented. This was announced today in Moscow at the Union Council of Ministers. In total on the agenda 11 issues. Prior to the discussion with the ministers and Deputy Prime Ministers, the integration was considered in detail by the Prime Ministers one-on-one. The trade turnover of the two countries this year may exceed last year's $50 billion. The Belarusian side is confident that we will maintain such growth rates. Comprehensive expansion of cooperation is going on in all directions.
Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:
It is already obvious to us that external attempts to disorganize the union construction have failed, as well as many others. Belarus and Russia have united and are confidently moving along the creative course set by the leaders of our countries. Macroeconomic indicators of Russia and Belarus confirm that the two countries are on the trajectory of sustainable growth. Measures aimed at stimulating the development of production and sales are being implemented.
The Prime Minister emphasized that only this year joint assembly plants of agricultural machinery have been established in Krasnodar Krai, Novosibirsk Region, Tatarstan. The presence of Russian business in Belarus is growing at an equally active pace.
Golovchenko informed that in the first half of the year the volume of Russian investments in the real sector of the Belarusian economy increased by a third compared to last year and amounted to more than 70% of all foreign investments.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All