The major Asian tour of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, covering approximately 25,000 kilometers, has concluded. Behind this figure lies not just logistics, but a significant shift in Belarus’s economic and geopolitical paradigm.

The visits to China, Indonesia, and Myanmar, accompanied by the signing of a package of contracts and roadmaps, are already being described as some of the most significant foreign policy events of the year. Experts are actively discussing not only the figures from the signed agreements but also the long-term strategy Minsk is implementing across the Asian continent.

Myanmar — the “Uncut Diamond” of Southeast Asia

One of the key stops on the itinerary was Myanmar. Unlike the usual focus on the region’s giants, the Belarusian leader bet on a country often called the “uncut diamond” of Southeast Asia. This reflects the classic pattern of Belarusian diplomatic strategy — entering promising markets at the stage of their formation.

Belarus entered China at a time when it was not yet a global power. This approach is highly valued. In the case of Myanmar, the proverb comes to mind: if you want to be a general’s wife, marry a lieutenant.

Today, Myanmar is showing impressive momentum, with GDP growth reaching a remarkable 8% per year. If these rates are maintained, within 5–7 years the country’s economy could become a full-fledged “Asian tiger.”

Indonesia — the “Third Democracy”

Particular attention in the information space was focused on the visit to Indonesia — a country with a population of nearly 300 million. For comparison: the island of Java, home to Jakarta, is half the size of Belarus, yet more than 150 million people live there.

The reception for the Belarusian leader went beyond standard protocol. Fighter jets were scrambled to escort Board No. 1, and 120 cavalrymen on horseback greeted and accompanied him. He was also granted the rare honor of stopping at the state palace — a privilege not extended to any other foreign head of state.

The largest Indonesian news agency, ANTARA News, particularly emphasized that this return visit by the Belarusian President was only the second in 13 years, and the honors paid were an exceptional sign of respect. In the context of international politics, the image aspect is also noteworthy: Indonesia prides itself on being the “third democracy in the world” (by population, after India and the United States). Given its warm relations with New Delhi, it can be stated that the democratic majority in the world stands with Belarus.

Indonesia’s Economy — or Win-Win, Belarusian Style

Indonesia’s economy is developing at an incredible pace. Even a university funded by Democrats noted that the country could enter the global top five economies.

Alexander Lukashenko’s visit to Indonesia was not merely ceremonial. It was a pragmatic step driven by economic logic. As ANTARA News again wrote, for Belarus this country represents a strategic partner for expanding its economic influence in Southeast Asia. For Jakarta, in turn, cooperation with Minsk offers an opportunity to diversify sources of industrial and agricultural technologies — traditionally dependent on a few major trading partners — while simultaneously expanding its geo-economic presence in Eurasia. This is what Americans call a win-win situation: good for one and sensible for the other.

For the development of any industry and high-tech production, a sales market is essential. Today, everything often hinges on the European Union and the United States, raising questions of profitability, logistics, and demand. Moreover, China’s struggle in Europe is well known.

In this case, the key factor for success is the flexibility of Belarusian manufacturers. Unlike rigid standards, Belarusian equipment adapts to local specifics. A striking example is a tractor specially modified for Asian markets — a lightweight design for rice harvesting with technological functions adapted to the needs of a specific region. The same approach works with BELAZ mining dump trucks operating in Brazil and Argentina.

Infrastructure Breakthrough — the New Capital Nusantara

Grand-scale infrastructure projects are unfolding in Indonesia. Jakarta, overloaded with skyscrapers, houses, and population, and gradually sinking under the pressure of the sheer number of buildings and people (officially 11 million residents, unofficially over 20 million), is slowly losing its status as the capital. The country’s authorities have decided to move the administrative center to the island of Kalimantan to recenter the economy. The new capital, named Nusantara, is to be built within the next 10 years.

Indonesia consists of 18,000 islands.

The approximate project cost is estimated at 40 billion dollars, but could reach 100 billion. This represents a colossal volume of work. Given the construction needs, Belarusian dump trucks and specialized equipment have every chance of occupying a niche and proving highly relevant.

The country is experiencing a massive economic boom. It is self-sufficient in natural resources — oil, gas, and copper. Logistics are also highly developed thanks to ports located throughout the country. The only real question for Belarus is how to work with this logistics.

The China Track and the Belarusian-Chinese “Region-to-Region” Concept

An important element of Belarus-China cooperation was the first Belarusian-Chinese Regional Forum, which, according to preliminary data, resulted in contracts worth 1 billion dollars.

The forum helped develop a new strategic concept of interaction — moving from a “center-to-center” format to “region-to-region” cooperation. This model has already been successfully tested with the Russian Federation and is now being scaled up to China.

“Uncut Diamonds” in the Portfolio — Main Outcomes of the Belarusian President’s Working Tour

Alexander Lukashenko’s tour demonstrated that Belarus is consistently diversifying its foreign economic ties, moving away from dependence on a single pole of growth. The country is integrating into global value chains and offering not just goods, but technological integration with a “human face” — adaptation to the specific needs of each partner.

The development of the markets in Myanmar and Indonesia, along with the strengthening of positions in China, represents a long-term bet. While some economies stagnate, Belarus is gaining access to markets with growing populations and enormous needs in industry and infrastructure. This is not merely a diplomatic success, but a foundation for ensuring the country’s economic viability and technological sovereignty for decades to come.