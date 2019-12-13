3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Indian company makes first deal on Belarusian stock exchange
An Indian company made its first deal on the Belarusian Exchange. The new partners specialize in the production and sale of reagents for the pharmaceutical industry. As a result of the trading session, 23 tons of chemicals were sold for export. The Indian side is interested in long-term cooperation with the exchange and is working on the entire scheme of importing goods from Belarus, including calculations, logistics, and quality control.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All