Indian company makes first deal on Belarusian stock exchange

An Indian company made its first deal on the Belarusian Exchange. The new partners specialize in the production and sale of reagents for the pharmaceutical industry. As a result of the trading session, 23 tons of chemicals were sold for export. The Indian side is interested in long-term cooperation with the exchange and is working on the entire scheme of importing goods from Belarus, including calculations, logistics, and quality control.

