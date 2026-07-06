Industry Without Borders: Belarus and Russia Forge a New Industrial Future at INNOPROM-2026

The international industrial exhibition INNOPROM-2026 has opened in Yekaterinburg, turning the city for the coming week into the industrial capital of the Eurasian Economic Union and the entire Eurasian space. Belarus is taking an active part in the event.

Around twenty Belarusian enterprises are represented at the exhibition, including such flagships as Integral, Belkommunmash, and MAZ. INNOPROM also serves as an important platform for bilateral meetings, including at the governmental level.

Belarus and the Sverdlovsk Region Discuss New Projects

Industrial cooperation remains the top priority in Belarusian-Russian relations. While coordinating efforts at the highest levels, the two countries are placing particular emphasis on regional ties. A vivid example is the Sverdlovsk Region, whose capital is Yekaterinburg. Hydraulic equipment for BELAZ mining trucks has recently been localized there. The implementation of this project has brought tangible economic benefits both to Belarus’s flagship manufacturer and to our trade house in Russia, as well as to local mining companies.

Trade turnover between Belarus and the Sverdlovsk Region has already approached the one-billion-dollar mark. However, as instructed by the President, this is not the limit. More joint projects are needed — first and foremost in industry. Belarusian brands are well known and trusted in Russia, and this already provides a solid foundation for further cooperation.

Sergey Chichuk, Consul General of Belarus in Yekaterinburg, noted: “A good example of interaction is the cooperation between the Kalinin Machine-Building Plant from Yekaterinburg and our Belarusian company Amkodor. They have agreed to assemble equipment both in Belarus and in Yekaterinburg. At INNOPROM, the first five-ton Belarusian loader assembled in Yekaterinburg is on display. In Belarus, in turn, they will produce a transport trolley and a small communal vehicle.”

Meeting of the Prime Ministers of Belarus and Russia

It is through cooperation with the regions that the overall picture of bilateral trade turnover is formed. Since the beginning of the year, it has grown by 20 percent, with a significant share coming from high-tech sectors. At the same time, attention must be paid to all areas of cooperation. This was discussed by the prime ministers of the two countries during their bilateral meeting.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated: “We are also creating a unified transport system of the Union State. In particular, on April 2, passenger rail services between neighboring regions began. Our presidents agreed on this. We are talking primarily about suburban routes — Smolensk–Orsha and Smolensk–Vitebsk. Of course, we attach special importance to the development of our direct interregional ties.”

Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin noted: “Our presidents met quite recently, and before leaving, Alexander Grigorievich Lukashenko asked me to convey his best wishes to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. I am confident that the current pace of mutual meetings and discussions will be maintained. Therefore, Mikhail Vladimirovich, I am also pleased to note that relations between the governments of Russia and Belarus are at the highest level. I am always grateful to you for being available 24/7. Any issues that arise between us are resolved promptly.”

INNOPROM-2026: About 20 Belarusian Enterprises at the Exhibition

The prime ministers of Belarus, Russia, and the entire EAEU were welcomed at the Yekaterinburg-EXPO complex, the traditional venue for INNOPROM. In 2023, Belarus served as the partner country of the exhibition. This status is rotating — in 2026, it belongs to Indonesia.

Belarusian manufacturers always prepare thoroughly for INNOPROM, bringing a wide range of new products with the aim of making a strong impression. Particular interest was generated by a MAZ trolleybus with extended autonomous range.

The true measure of the exhibition’s effectiveness will be seen over time — in concrete figures and signed agreements.

Ruslan Strakhar, Director General of the Mogilev Elevator Equipment Plant, said: “Tomorrow we plan to sign another contract in the elevator sector. We are also actively discussing with our partners new developments in agricultural machinery, mining equipment, innovations for rail transport, and lighting solutions.”

Industry 360: A Complete Cycle of High-Tech Production

On the plenary session, the prime ministers looked to the future. The central theme of INNOPROM — Industry 360 — refers to a complete production cycle. Modern conditions have encouraged both countries to rely on their own capabilities. However, it is not only about hardware but also about content: robotics, artificial intelligence, and domestic software are the trends being actively pursued by Belarusian specialists. The key is to implement innovations in production as quickly as possible.

Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin emphasized: “The potential for an ideal ecosystem for Industry 360 is embedded in the Union State. The high level of Belarusian-Russian integration and cooperation can deliver that very complete production cycle without borders. The decisions taken by the heads of our states, the joint work of the governments, close interregional ties, and the implementation of joint projects and programs have not only increased mutual trade but have also strengthened technological security.”

INNOPROM.Belarus Will Be Held from September 30 to October 2

The next major platform for discussing strategic industrial issues will be INNOPROM.Belarus. The exhibition will be held in our country for the second time and appears to be becoming a good tradition. Belarus is ready to share its competencies with partners and, together with them, ensure the technological independence of the global majority.