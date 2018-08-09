3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
One Belt, One Road initiative discussed in National Academy of Sciences of Belarus
The visa-free regime between Belarus and China will come into force tomorrow. Today the future of the initiative One Belt, One Road is discussed by specialists from the Institute of Economics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and China Development Institute. The meeting was devoted to the issues of investment, energy conservation and infrastructure.
A special emphasis is made on the industrial park Great Stone. The conditions for the work of residents have already been created. The next step is to make sure that the companies can sell their goods not only in the Belarusian and Russian markets.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All