One Belt, One Road initiative discussed in National Academy of Sciences of Belarus

The visa-free regime between Belarus and China will come into force tomorrow. Today the future of the initiative One Belt, One Road is discussed by specialists from the Institute of Economics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and China Development Institute. The meeting was devoted to the issues of investment, energy conservation and infrastructure.

A special emphasis is made on the industrial park Great Stone. The conditions for the work of residents have already been created. The next step is to make sure that the companies can sell their goods not only in the Belarusian and Russian markets.

