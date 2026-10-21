Investments in Fixed Assets in Belarus Amounted to 5.8 Billion Rubles This September

In September, fixed capital investment in Belarus totaled 5.8 billion rubles. This is a 2026 record. The previous highest level of investment activity was in June, at 5.7 billion rubles.

In terms of investment structure by ownership, the private sector remains the leader, although its share continues to decline. In September, it reached 52.8%. Conversely, the share of state ownership is growing. In August, it increased from 40.6% to 40.8%, and in September, to 40.9%. Meanwhile, the share of foreign investment has remained at 6.3% for several months.

In the technological structure, more than half of all investment traditionally went to construction and installation works. Over the nine months, companies and investors allocated just over 36% of all resources to the purchase of machinery, equipment, and vehicles. Intellectual property assets accounted for 2.2%, while other work and costs accounted for over 10%.