Iranian projects in agro-industrial complex of Minsk Region

The Minsk Region is developing commercial relations with Iran. Last year the trade turnover exceeded 50 million dollars, and the parties intend to multiply the current level. Iranians set new trends in the agro-industrial complex of the central region.

For instance, the company is engaged in sheep breeding in Logoisk District. The herd includes 2,000 heads of such breeds as Romanovskaya and Ile-de-France. The feed supply of the Logoisk agrarians satisfies the appetite of the animals. The average daily weight gain is about 200 grams! Such sheep are highly valued among farmers in Russia and Kazakhstan..

Iranian investors are successfully developing their agribusiness in dairy farming as well. So, according to the results of 2022 the dairy complex "AFTAB" became a leader in Borisov District. The cow gives more than 8 thousand liters of milk a year, which is above the national average. It is possible because of the high-quality forage and progressive technologies in farming.