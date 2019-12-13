3.41 RUB
Iranian diplomat reveals secret of successful opposition to sanctions
Iran, under sanctions for more than 40 years, continues to develop. "In resisting sanctions, the belief in ourselves on the part of the people is extremely important. The peculiarity of our country is that our youth, children count only on their own strength and capabilities and therefore they have been able to reach heights in various sectors," the deputy foreign minister of the Islamic Republic emphasized.
There is another important point Ali Bagheri stressed
"Identifying the country's priorities and needs. We have managed to do this and we do not allow our enemies to influence us in these matters. Our country's economy is aimed at full import substitution. We always count only on our own strength and therefore we have created a developed infrastructure in the sphere of industry. As a result, we have not only been able to refuse many foreign goods, but have also built our own export network," the Iranian diplomat said.
Iran has managed to find like-minded people, although a few decades ago the country was alone in the issue of settlements in national currencies.
"Now new integration organizations are being created that advocate a multipolar world - among them are the SCO and BRICS. These associations advocate de-dollarization in mutual settlements and are gradually moving towards the creation of a new single currency," the deputy foreign minister of the Islamic Republic concluded.
