Results of10th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia: More than a hundred agreements on cooperation signed during three days
Minsk and Ufa have signed a plan on trade, economic and cultural cooperation for three years. The Republic of Bashkortostan itself is interested in supplies of Belarusian machinery and food products. The capital has summed up its participation in the 10th Forum of Belarusian and Russian Regions.
The production of 35 companies from 19 regions of our countries is situated in the center of Ufa. This is more than a hundred units of machinery, some of which are produced by joint ventures and cooperative programs.
Nadezhda Lazarevich, First Deputy Chairperson of the Minsk City Executive Committee:
"We have signed contracts worth more than 12 billion Russian rubles. These are such enterprises as MTZ, MAZ, Belkommunmash. We hear that our partners from the Russian Federation are constantly interested in the supplies of our equipment. The light industry was represented - a new store was opened in Ufa. Let it be the production of Gomel "Komintern", but we are all proud that some of our best suits will be in this region. Of course, the city of Minsk communicated with the mayor's office of Ufa. We signed an action plan for the next three years."
Thus, the X Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia broke new records: over a hundred agreements on cooperation within three days. Contracts worth about 110 billion Russian rubles were signed between enterprises and organizations.
