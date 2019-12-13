What innovative approaches exist in oil production in Belarus

The oil industry of Belarus has made a breakthrough in the development of new areas during the 30 years of the presidency, and innovative approaches allow to speed up the work.

For example, at the largest site of domestic seismic exploration (Maysko-Makeevsko-Dneprovskaya area) by as much as 3 years. The object is unique. The territory coverage is 1.2 km2. Here is a testing ground for new technologies. There are 200 geophysical observations per day. For geologists it is a serious test of professionalism. And it is not only the scale, but also the peculiarities of the landscape.

Petr Povzhik, Deputy General Director of Belorusneft:

“Over the last five years, our company has performed more than 3 thousand km2 of 3D seismic exploration, drilled 209 thousand meters of rocks in the direction of exploration search. The objectives for 2024 are to drill 26 exploration wells and 42 production wells. With a total expected penetration of 232 thousand meters of linear meters, this is a record figure for the entire history of the company.”