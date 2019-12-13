Harvesting progress: only one third of areas remains to be harvested

The yield has already reached 4 million 641 thousand tons this year. It is left to harvest a third of the area. The current harvest is ahead of schedule in the north of the country. From the start, the agrarians were aided by the weather. Today, the peculiarities of harvesting 2021 were discussed during a conference call featuring representatives of all the districts and the leadership of the region. The task is to harvest qualitatively and not to decrease the rate. The completion of the campaign is scheduled for two to three weeks earlier than usual. This reserve must be used for the new harvest. Now it is important for the agrarians to concentrate their efforts for the introduction of organics and sowing of winter crops in time.