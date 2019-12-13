3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Harvesting progress: only one third of areas remains to be harvested
The yield has already reached 4 million 641 thousand tons this year. It is left to harvest a third of the area. The current harvest is ahead of schedule in the north of the country. From the start, the agrarians were aided by the weather. Today, the peculiarities of harvesting 2021 were discussed during a conference call featuring representatives of all the districts and the leadership of the region. The task is to harvest qualitatively and not to decrease the rate. The completion of the campaign is scheduled for two to three weeks earlier than usual. This reserve must be used for the new harvest. Now it is important for the agrarians to concentrate their efforts for the introduction of organics and sowing of winter crops in time.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All