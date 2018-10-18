3.39 RUB
Chinese province Guangdong and central region of Belarus strengthen cooperation
The richest province of China Guangdong strengthens cooperation with the central region of Belarus! The delegation from China includes the leadership of the province of Guangdong as well as heads of large companies for the production of electronics, telecommunications and food products.
Enterprises of Minsk region are planning to send large flows of food products to China: all companies in the central region have a permission to supply their goods to this market.
An agreement on cooperation between the province of Guangdong and Minsk region was signed in 2012. This Chinese region is one of the main financial centers of the country - it is here that such giant companies as Huawei, ZTE and others located their production facilities.
