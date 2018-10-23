OneSoil, resident of High-Tech Park, launches new project

The latest technologies, both in the food industry and in other significant sectors, are the driver of economic growth. Among them is the development and export of IT services. OneSoil, a resident of the High-Tech Park, has already digitized thousands of hectares of European and American land. And today launched a new project, an interactive map of all 60 million fields of Europe and the United States. It contains data on the main crops for the last 3 years: yield, size and quantity of land by country and region, as well as a rating of agricultural crops. There are plans to create a model with a forecast for farmers, what and where it is better to grow in a particular area with analytics, useful for sellers of fertilizers, agricultural machinery, stock exchange players, banks and insurance companies.