3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
CIS Cryptocurrency exchange can be effective way to attract investment to Belarus
The first cryptocurrency exchange in the CIS, which was announced earlier, can be the basis for attracting new investments into the country. According to the founders of the project, in the near future Belarusian enterprises will appear in the form of a large number of world indices and stocks. As a result, domestic and foreign investors are given a unique opportunity to invest in the assets of Belarusian companies.
Victor Prokopenya, project investor. We hope that this project will receive the necessary audit assessment and sufficient liquidity.
