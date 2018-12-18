3.42 RUB
Latvia plans to strengthen trade and economic cooperation with Minsk
Ways of entering the Belarusian market are studied by foreign diplomats. Latvia is planning to strengthen trade and economic cooperation with Minsk. For 10 months, exports of services from Belarus to this country amounted to $ 70 million. More than half is the IT sector. Latvia is successfully developing imports of pharmaceutical products and logistics services. Over the year, mutual trade grew by 28% and amounted to about $ 600 million.
In total, diplomats from 10 CIS and EU embassies in Belarus, as well as relevant ministries of the country took part in the business environment seminar.
