Timber processing, engineering and agro-industrial complex - Belarus and Uzbekistan interested in expanding cooperation

Belarus and Uzbekistan are interested in expanding trade and economic, humanitarian and cultural ties with a focus on friendship between the regions of the two countries. This was stated in the Ministry of Regional Executive Committee, where the governor of Minsk region met with the ambassador of Uzbekistan. Among the main areas of cooperation are timber processing, engineering, agro-industrial complex. The agro-industrial complex is particularly interested in meat and dairy products. The motive is obvious: Uzbekistan's population has been growing in recent years.

Rakhmatulla Nazarov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Belarus:

Today there are more than 36 million people living in Uzbekistan. And every year the population is increasing by one million. We would like to attract enterprises from Minsk Region to work together in important areas. This is, in particular, baby food. Like in Belarus, we also pay a lot of attention to this area.