3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Lukashenko to Director General of Rosatom: I don't want to let you leave Belarus
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has been reported on the readiness of BelNPP, BelTA informs.
Petr Parkhomchik, vice prime minister and chairman of the acceptance commission of BelNPP, reported that all members of the commission signed the act of acceptance of the second unit into commercial operation.
The head of state raised the issue of prospects for further cooperation with Rosatom. "I don't want to let you leave Belarus," he said to Director General of the state corporation Alexei Likhachev.
"And we don't want to leave," came the reply.
Alexei Likhachev noted the comfortable and fruitful work at the site together with the Belarusian specialists. He invited the Belarusian side to join Rosatom's foreign construction projects as well.
Viktor Karankevich, Minister of Energy of Belarus, emphasized that the completion of the construction of BelNPP is a big step in the technological development of the national economy and, as a result, an improvement in the quality of life of people.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All