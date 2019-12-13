Lukashenko to Director General of Rosatom: I don't want to let you leave Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has been reported on the readiness of BelNPP, BelTA informs.

Petr Parkhomchik, vice prime minister and chairman of the acceptance commission of BelNPP, reported that all members of the commission signed the act of acceptance of the second unit into commercial operation.

The head of state raised the issue of prospects for further cooperation with Rosatom. "I don't want to let you leave Belarus," he said to Director General of the state corporation Alexei Likhachev.

"And we don't want to leave," came the reply.

Alexei Likhachev noted the comfortable and fruitful work at the site together with the Belarusian specialists. He invited the Belarusian side to join Rosatom's foreign construction projects as well.