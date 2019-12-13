Lukashenko would like Ministry of Economy to be more active

"As for the Ministry of Economy, I'll say frankly, publicly: we have a special year. That's why we'll say everything honestly and frankly, so that we won't be reproached for the next presidential elections in a year, that we've twisted and turned somewhere, told untruths and in general our government is not fit for anything, as it's being promoted now. Therefore, this year will be special. And at the heart of everything, as I often say, is the economy," said the head of state. - I would like to see an active role of the Ministry of Economy. You propose planning projects for our economy - tactical and strategic: tactical for a year, strategic for five years. You will often have to speak at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, justifying certain directions of the government and the country's activities in the future. Therefore, you should be ready for it.