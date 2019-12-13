EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Lukashenko would like Ministry of Economy to be more active

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko would like to see an active role of the Ministry of Economy. He said this while appointing Yuri Chebotar to the post of Minister, reports BelTA.

"As for the Ministry of Economy, I'll say frankly, publicly: we have a special year. That's why we'll say everything honestly and frankly, so that we won't be reproached for the next presidential elections in a year, that we've twisted and turned somewhere, told untruths and in general our government is not fit for anything, as it's being promoted now. Therefore, this year will be special. And at the heart of everything, as I often say, is the economy," said the head of state. - I would like to see an active role of the Ministry of Economy. You propose planning projects for our economy - tactical and strategic: tactical for a year, strategic for five years. You will often have to speak at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, justifying certain directions of the government and the country's activities in the future. Therefore, you should be ready for it.

"It won't be easy. It will be hard, especially this year. Not because the current President wants to continue to be President. Not because anyone wants anything. We just have to prove to people once again that we have worked honestly and sincerely these years. And if we succeed, we must convince people that there will be no better than us. I'm saying this openly at the beginning of the year."

