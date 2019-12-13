3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Lukashenko about agro-industrial complex: We have to think, to export not raw materials, but finished products
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is urging those responsible for the agro-industrial complex to export mainly finished products rather than raw materials or semi-finished products. He said this during his working trip to Orsha District, BelTA informs
"We have to think now. We should export not raw materials or semi-finished products, but finished products," the President said.
One of the examples is the availability of certain volumes of milk powder in warehouses. As the officials responsible for the agro-industrial complex assured Alexander Lukashenko, they expect to sell this product in the near future and the situation is not alarming.
But Alexander Lukashenko gave an example of products made from dried milk in China: "They take dried milk. And they press it into candy form. Why don't we do it?"
Honey or other fillers are added to such candies - the result is tasty, inexpensive and healthy products, which are very popular on the Chinese market. Alexander Lukashenko is sure that such candies, which he himself tasted, could also appeal to the residents of Belarus and other countries.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All