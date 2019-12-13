Lukashenko about agro-industrial complex: We have to think, to export not raw materials, but finished products

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is urging those responsible for the agro-industrial complex to export mainly finished products rather than raw materials or semi-finished products. He said this during his working trip to Orsha District, BelTA informs

"We have to think now. We should export not raw materials or semi-finished products, but finished products," the President said.

One of the examples is the availability of certain volumes of milk powder in warehouses. As the officials responsible for the agro-industrial complex assured Alexander Lukashenko, they expect to sell this product in the near future and the situation is not alarming.

But Alexander Lukashenko gave an example of products made from dried milk in China: "They take dried milk. And they press it into candy form. Why don't we do it?"