Each district should earn its own money. The President drew attention to this during his visit to the Mogilev elevator machine building plant.

The head of state was interested in the problems of key enterprises of the region. He was also interested in the pace of housing construction and implementation of investment projects in the region. There was criticism for mismanagement and littering in the city (the city should be cleaned up within a year). Alexander Lukashenko personally checked the progress of import substitution in the country on the example of the Mogilev enterprise. The plant currently produces about 180 models of various lifting capacities. In addition, elevators for people with disabilities, escalators and travolators. Another very promising direction is the production of vertical parking lots.

After the departure of Western companies, the demand for Belarusian elevators has grown significantly, especially in the Russian market. Regional governors often ask for deliveries during meetings with the head of state. Despite the heavy workload and the number of requests from other buyers, the company will fulfill all the orders. The President said that the main topic of today's conversation is prospects. It is important not to miss the moment.