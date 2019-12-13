3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Lukashenko proposes to process diamonds from Magadan in Belarus
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko proposes to set up a joint production facility with Magadan Region to process rough diamonds. He said this at a meeting with the Governor of this region of the Russian Federation Sergei Nosov, BelTA reports.
"Belarus has a clearly structured legislation in the field of assay supervision, circulation of jewelry. We have preserved the Kristall jewelry factory in Gomel since the Soviet times. The enterprise has many years of experience in working with precious metals and stones. It produces a wide range of products, including jewelry, using Belarusian-cut diamonds," said the head of state.
He suggested developing options for setting up a joint production based on Magadan raw materials.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All