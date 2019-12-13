PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Lukashenko proposes to process diamonds from Magadan in Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko proposes to set up a joint production facility with Magadan Region to process rough diamonds. He said this at a meeting with the Governor of this region of the Russian Federation Sergei Nosov, BelTA reports.

"Belarus has a clearly structured legislation in the field of assay supervision, circulation of jewelry. We have preserved the Kristall jewelry factory in Gomel since the Soviet times. The enterprise has many years of experience in working with precious metals and stones. It produces a wide range of products, including jewelry, using Belarusian-cut diamonds," said the head of state.

He suggested developing options for setting up a joint production based on Magadan raw materials.

