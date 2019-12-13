Lukashenko: The strategic goal is to create a high-tech, profitable agricultural sector in Belarus

The strategic goal is to create a high-tech, profitable agricultural sector in Belarus. This was stated by the head of state Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting on rural development and improving the efficiency of the agricultural sector, BelTA informs.

At the meeting, the President outlined a number of problematic issues in the main sectors of agriculture and demanded to report on how they are being solved. "I deliberately aggravated the problems of the village and cited isolated examples. Undoubtedly, the industry has something to be proud of, but if the problematic issues are not addressed, all our successes will come to naught very quickly," said the head of state.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the relevant issues are the responsibility of regional leaders and chairmen of district executive committees. "You can appeal to the government for some financial support. And help with fuel - which is done every year. Everything else is up to you. And the tone should be set by the governors," he said.