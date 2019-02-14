EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon


MART to develop clear pricing methods for regulated positions

In order to fulfill the inflation forecast, the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade will continue to develop clear pricing methods for the regulated positions. Last year, work was carried out on freight rail traffic, and plans for this year include cellular communications and passenger traffic.

As for the prices of the free market, the main thing here is fair competition and equal conditions for private and state enterprises.

