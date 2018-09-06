Machine builders of Minsk and Minsk region entering new markets

Machine builders of Minsk and Minsk region present their original equipment and enter new markets.

The supply of MAZ to Africa will grow by 15%, and BelAZ is working on the market of Latin America.

MAZ has new assembly production in Egypt, deliveries of buses and trucks to Sudan, Angola, Ghana and Guinea. The total volume since the beginning of the year is 105 units of MAZ machinery.

100 buses will have been sent to Ukrainian Lviv by the end of the year.