Machine builders of Minsk and Minsk region entering new markets
Machine builders of Minsk and Minsk region present their original equipment and enter new markets.
The supply of MAZ to Africa will grow by 15%, and BelAZ is working on the market of Latin America.
MAZ has new assembly production in Egypt, deliveries of buses and trucks to Sudan, Angola, Ghana and Guinea. The total volume since the beginning of the year is 105 units of MAZ machinery.
100 buses will have been sent to Ukrainian Lviv by the end of the year.
Innovations and the search for new business partners is a trend supported by BelAZ. The plant will celebrate its 70th anniversary soon. Specialists of this branch of the economy from all over the country will gather in Zhodino on September 28 and 29.
