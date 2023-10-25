International exhibition-fair BTI starts in Minsk

International exhibition-fair BTI-2023 opened in Minsk. More than 50 companies presented their products: clothing, fabrics and accessories, tableware, linens and home textiles. This year they expanded the geography, among the participating countries: Belarus, Russia, China and Uzbekistan. Also, there is a novelty from Bellegprom concern, an unusual fashion show from domestic enterprises. The participants presented various trends, from classic outfits to sportswear.

Tatyana Lugina, Bellegprom Concern Chairman:

“The light industry of Belarus has chosen the path of quality. Our export is more than 100%. The products are delivered to 38 countries. By the end of the year we are opening two stores with the "Yes to Home" concept in Russia.”

The business program of the exhibition includes fashion shows and shows, top speakers and business meetings. The venue will be open until October 27 inclusive.