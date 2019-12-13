PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
International business forum held in Almaty

The digital technologies and innovations for Eurasia, as well as investment instruments in the market of the Eurasian Economic Union are the main topics of the international business forum, which gathered bankers and experts of the EAEU countries in Almaty.

The main priority is the financing of joint projects involving several countries. The share of such investment should be at least 70% by 2026.

