PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

EAEU Intergovernmental Council: Iran expresses interest in obtaining status of observer state

Iran has expressed interest in obtaining the status of an observer state in the EAEU. This was stated by the Chairman of the Board of the EEC. Today the meeting of the intergovernmental Council of the EAEU in the expanded structure is held in Nesvizh Castle.

Anton Malyuta told about the latest news on the Union agenda and what else the prime ministers discussed (details in the video).

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All