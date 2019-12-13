PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EAEU Intergovernmental Council to meet in Kazakhstan

The creation of favorable conditions for the development of electronic commerce in the Eurasian Union will be discussed at the meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council in Almaty. The events in Kazakhstan will be attended by a delegation of the Government of Belarus.

The EAEU officials will determine priority infrastructure transport projects, discuss the macroeconomic situation and steps for sustainable development of the economies, as well as the implementation of the project "Eurasian Agroexpress," accelerated in this part of the railway transportation of goods in the common market of the five countries. Also, the EAEU premiers will take part in the forum "Digital Almaty", where they will discuss the digital evolution of the future.

And in the morning the delegation of our government completed negotiations with the leadership of the Astrakhan Region of Russia. Heads of departments practiced with colleagues the new directions of employees in agro-industrial complex, logistics, supply of raw materials and finished products including the whole line of fish delicacies and vegetables - early potatoes and tomatoes without intermediaries. The construction of social facilities is also among the promising projects.

