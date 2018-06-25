PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus becomes privileged partner of France

This was said today during the meeting of Chairman of the Council of the Republic Mikhail Myasnikovich with the delegation of the friendship group France-Belarus of the National Assembly of this country. It is planned to intensify investment cooperation. Today, the figures show that our country’s imports from France are higher than exports. During the meeting specific projects in the field of agriculture, industry, education and tourism aimed at diversifying exports were discussed.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation at international venues. In particular, the Belarusian parliamentarians count on the support of French counterparts of the resolution on the digital economy. Belarus will present it at the summer session of the OSCE PA in Berlin. The parties talked about the prospects for cooperation between the regions.

