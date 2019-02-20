PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Ministry of Economy develops draft decree on introduction of mortgage in Belarus

This mechanism can take effect in two years. The government discussed the results of socio-economic development over the past year and the assessment of the first quarter of 2019. In January, GDP grew by 0.7%. The forecast for the year is 4%.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All