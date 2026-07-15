Minsk to Host 1st Meeting of Belarusian-Saudi Business Council on July 15

Belarus is opening new horizons for business in the Middle East. The first meeting of the Belarusian-Saudi Business Council will take place in Minsk on July 15. The goal is to increase trade and launch joint projects.

The platform will bring together relevant agencies and major exporters from both countries. The Saudi market is of interest to domestic organizations. They are already familiar with Belarusian dairy products, but there are many more areas for cooperation.

The agenda includes halal certification, simplified access to Saudi retail chains, expanded food exports, and enhanced cooperation in various sectors, from agriculture to education and technology.