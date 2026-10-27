Minsk to Host 30th Belarusian Energy and Environmental Forum from October 27 to 30

Minsk welcomes participants and guests of the 30th Belarusian Energy and Environment Forum (ENERGY EXPO). This is the largest industry event of the year, bringing together government officials, leading equipment manufacturers, and technology developers.

The forum will open with a plenary session dedicated to key topics on the industry agenda. Focus will be on energy security, digitalization, and the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies, as well as prospects for international cooperation.

Traditionally, the forum is accompanied by specialized exhibitions. Thematic exhibits cover virtually every area: from nuclear energy and petrochemicals to smart lighting systems and modern urban solutions.

In its anniversary year, the forum has expanded its scope. Energy Expo 2026 will feature 10,000 square meters of exhibition space and over 200 participating companies, including international partners. Among them are representatives from Russia, China, Iran, and Uzbekistan. Participants from nine countries will participate, and the business program will feature over three dozen events.