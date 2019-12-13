Minsk and Nizhny Novgorod launch new projects

A business forum is about to start in Nizhny Novgorod as part of the working visit of the Belarusian government delegation. According to Roman Golovchenko, despite the sanctions pressure, we have managed to maintain the volume of mutual trade. Last year's trade turnover exceeded $700 million with a 4% increase. This means a billion is getting closer. The governor agreed on this at a meeting with our president, when he was visiting Minsk.

“There are practically no issues that are problematic or controversial and need to be resolved. This is really indicative of the degree of involvement of businesses, enterprises, governments of Belarus and Nizhny Novgorod region in addressing the tasks within the framework of the documents signed between us. It is our basic cooperation agreement, and the working instrument is the Council for Business Cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and Nizhny Novgorod Region.”