Minsk seeks closer cooperation with Rome
Yesterday, the Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas met with the Deputy Head of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Minister of Economic Development, Labor and Social Policy Luigi di Maio. These are the first talks at the level of leadership of the governments of the two countries over the past ten years. Belarus proposes to resume the active work of the commission for economic cooperation. Last year, the countries trade exceeded $ 900 million. But the potential of bilateral relations is not fully realized. Sergei Rumas invited Italian companies to implement projects in the Chinese-Belarusian industrial park "Great Stone". Luigi di Maio thanked the Belarusian Prime Minister for the opportunity to meet in person and discuss a wide range of interaction issues.
