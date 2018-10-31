EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Minsk becomes major platform for political dialogue

The meeting of the Core Group of Munich Security Conference will be attended by government leaders and politicians from all over Europe. The meeting will be attended by OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, as well as the European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Johannes Hahn. The agenda includes economic issues, the arms race, local conflicts in the post-Soviet countries. In short, everything that affects the global security architecture.

This year the forum’s organizers chose Minsk for the contribution Belarus makes to strengthening stability and security in the region. 

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All