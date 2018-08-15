3.42 RUB
Minsk region keeps high rate of harvesting
Over 90 percent of the area has been harvested! Nesvizh, Kletsk and Logoisk districts have already completed the campaign.
Almost 1 255 000 tons of grain has been threshed. The southern regions are the leaders.
Slutsk is in the first place with over 122 thousand tons. It is followed by Minsk district with more than 100 thousand tons.
